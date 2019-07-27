UrduPoint.com
Malik Amin Aslam Explains Pakistan's Resolve To Curb Desertification Through Massive Plantation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 10:18 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Malik Amin Aslam Saturday briefed about Pakistan's resolve to combat desertification through afforestation and land development during the 7th International Desert Forum in Kubuqi, China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Malik Amin Aslam Saturday briefed about Pakistan's resolve to combat desertification through afforestation and land development during the 7th International Desert Forum in Kubuqi, China.

According to a message issued here, the adviser had explained the measures taken by the government of Pakistan to counter desertification through massive plantation and land development to Executive Secretary of United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in a meeting held on 27 July in Kubuqi.

The United Nations appreciated the effort made by Pakistan by using its own indigenous resources.

It was agreed that cooperation with UNCCD would be enhanced in future.

