Malik Amin Aslam expresses displeasure over provinces' meager plantation targets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam expressed his displeasure over meager plantation targets set by the provinces for the ongoing monsoon season.

The adviser while chairing the 4th meeting of the Federal Forestry board here on Wednesday directed all the provinces to, immediately, revise their targets and come up with the plan of three weeks starting by the end of July and ending on 14th of August this year.

During the meeting provinces were also asked to present their reports on project cycle 1 (PC-1s) and progress on ground regarding their approvals from relevant forums, a press release said.

Amin Aslam said, "Pakistan comes together under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project (10BTT) and being a project of national importance, it is becoming the symbol of national unity and cooperation. Those provinces who do not comply with the target of 10BTT, will eventually lag behind and their governments might pay the price in the form of political loss as people are looking forward this project." "The Billion Tree Tsunami (BTT) project is the face of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and the world recognizes KP for its afforestation project," the Adviser noted.

He announced that 20th July would be celebrated as a national day under the name of 'Plant for Pakistan'. "Prime Minister of Pakistan will plant a sapling in order to formally inaugurate plantation drive," Malik Amin Aslam said.

Adviser on Climate Change said that 10 BTT Project was the project of national importance, therefore all the provinces were on single page and were keen to work together with the federal government.

Amin Aslam took the notice of archaic forest laws and deplored their lack of effectiveness to prevent deforestation. "The forest laws all across the world have become tougher and hence provinces should come up with new and stringent laws with heavy penalties. Forest department has previously been neglected throughout the country's history but this government won't let that happen again," he maintained.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has allocated a hefty sum of Rs 7.5 billion during the current financial year despite a struggling economy," Amin underscored.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that it was unfair to expect more from KP alone in this project. "Other provinces will have to come forward in order to play their part in the federal government's afforestation efforts," she added.

The state minister also raised her concerns that why some of the provinces failed to achieve their current year's plantation targets.

She argued that Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI) was a national institute and it should have been a symbol of unity under the federation which justified that the institute should rest with the federal government.

However, it was decided in the meeting that Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination would be consulted over this matter.

The Board also deliberated on transfer of control of PFI to the federal government over the multiple complaints of quality and management issues. However, representatives of KP and Sindh opposed while all other provinces supported the idea.

The Board meeting had mulled over several other issues pertaining quarterly budgetary allocations, land acquisitions for guzara forests, tug of war between forest and tourism department of KP, community participation, women owned nurseries and Timber Tax by KP Government during the discussion.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Secretary Climate Change Hasan Nasir Jamy, Inspector General Forests Salman Warraich, Secretaries of forest departments of all four provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, representatives of National Highways Authority, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Army, local and international non- governmental organizations.