UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malik Amin Aslam Expresses Displeasure Over Provinces' Meager Plantation Targets

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:42 PM

Malik Amin Aslam expresses displeasure over provinces' meager plantation targets

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam expressed his displeasure over meager plantation targets set by the provinces for the ongoing monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam expressed his displeasure over meager plantation targets set by the provinces for the ongoing monsoon season.

The adviser while chairing the 4th meeting of the Federal Forestry board here on Wednesday directed all the provinces to, immediately, revise their targets and come up with the plan of three weeks starting by the end of July and ending on 14th of August this year.

During the meeting provinces were also asked to present their reports on project cycle 1 (PC-1s) and progress on ground regarding their approvals from relevant forums, a press release said.

Amin Aslam said, "Pakistan comes together under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project (10BTT) and being a project of national importance, it is becoming the symbol of national unity and cooperation. Those provinces who do not comply with the target of 10BTT, will eventually lag behind and their governments might pay the price in the form of political loss as people are looking forward this project." "The Billion Tree Tsunami (BTT) project is the face of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and the world recognizes KP for its afforestation project," the Adviser noted.

He announced that 20th July would be celebrated as a national day under the name of 'Plant for Pakistan'. "Prime Minister of Pakistan will plant a sapling in order to formally inaugurate plantation drive," Malik Amin Aslam said.

Adviser on Climate Change said that 10 BTT Project was the project of national importance, therefore all the provinces were on single page and were keen to work together with the federal government.

Amin Aslam took the notice of archaic forest laws and deplored their lack of effectiveness to prevent deforestation. "The forest laws all across the world have become tougher and hence provinces should come up with new and stringent laws with heavy penalties. Forest department has previously been neglected throughout the country's history but this government won't let that happen again," he maintained.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has allocated a hefty sum of Rs 7.5 billion during the current financial year despite a struggling economy," Amin underscored.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that it was unfair to expect more from KP alone in this project. "Other provinces will have to come forward in order to play their part in the federal government's afforestation efforts," she added.

The state minister also raised her concerns that why some of the provinces failed to achieve their current year's plantation targets.

She argued that Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI) was a national institute and it should have been a symbol of unity under the federation which justified that the institute should rest with the federal government.

However, it was decided in the meeting that Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination would be consulted over this matter.

The Board also deliberated on transfer of control of PFI to the federal government over the multiple complaints of quality and management issues. However, representatives of KP and Sindh opposed while all other provinces supported the idea.

The Board meeting had mulled over several other issues pertaining quarterly budgetary allocations, land acquisitions for guzara forests, tug of war between forest and tourism department of KP, community participation, women owned nurseries and Timber Tax by KP Government during the discussion.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Secretary Climate Change Hasan Nasir Jamy, Inspector General Forests Salman Warraich, Secretaries of forest departments of all four provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, representatives of National Highways Authority, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Army, local and international non- governmental organizations.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Gilgit Baltistan Progress Nasir Price Azad Jammu And Kashmir July August Women All From Government Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

ERC launches Eid Al Adha Campaign

13 minutes ago

The World’s Biggest Book Sale Comes to Karachi f ..

15 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses NAB appeal against acquitt ..

25 seconds ago

Senior UK Official Says Fears More Leaks to Come A ..

27 seconds ago

NewsOne Broadcaster Calling on Kiev to Stop Pressu ..

29 seconds ago

The OIC Secretary General calls on the internation ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.