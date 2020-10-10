Malik Amin Aslam for rights to residents of NA- 56

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said constitutional rights to the residents of NA 56 would be given at all cost as this area has been badly ignored by the so called leader

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said constitutional rights to the residents of NA 56 would be given at all cost as this area has been badly ignored by the so called leaders.

He said this while addressing two big gatherings here in villages Khunda and Chhab . On the occassion former MNA Malik Aetbar Khan , Former Vice Chairman Malik Ata Muhammad Khan , Malik Shehryar Khan , Malik Khurram Ali Khan , Malik Faisal Yar Khan and Yousaf Khattak were present.

Malik Amin said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved two billion rupees for the provision of gas facility to more than twenty villages which included Ziarat , Parriot , Karriot , �Bela , Bhandar Lohrian ,Bhandar Karam Sher , �Bhander Toda , BhandarTahallian , �Jaba , Thathi , Uchri , Rangli ,Surag ,Maghian , Saidran , Ghari Hassu Khan , Bhal Seydan , Burj , �Kharala Khurd , Ajuwalla , Charat , Kharala Kallan , Feroz Wali , Makiaal , Gullial and all adjoining area and work on the mega project would be started soon .

The SAPM said the government was according special attention to those areas which had been ignored by the so called leaders of the area.

Malik Amin said , "I am well aware of the problems of the area and all issues will be taken up with the relevant authorities at proper level. Beside these 25 villages , gas will also be provided to other villages".

He ensured that job opportunities to the locals were provided in the oil and gas companies working in the constituency and it would also be made sure that these companies as per the rules allocate funds for the welfare of the area.

Addressing the gathering at Chhab, he specially said that the residents of union counsels�Chabb, Dakhnair, Injra �and Mukhad had always stood with PTI even in adverse political times and PTI would now stand with them to take them out of their backwardness and ensure delivery of all basic necessities to the the area. �Former MNA Malik Aetbar Khan , Malik Khurram Ali Khan and others also addressed the gathering .