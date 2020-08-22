UrduPoint.com
Malik Amin Aslam Lauds AIOU's Role In Promotion Of Education

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Malik Amin Aslam lauds AIOU's role in promotion of education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Special assistant to prime minister on climate change, Malik Amin Aslam Khan said Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would provide low cost education to the people of Attock region, especially to the poor and marginalized segments of the population by building its own regional campus in the city.

On his visit to the proposed site for construction of building of regional campus of AIOU at Attock city along with Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Malik Amin appreciated the role of AIOU in promotion of education in the country.

He hoped that construction of the proposed building of regional centre of the university would help people of the area in getting education from Matric to PhD level.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum while expressing his views said AIOU would strive hard to eradicate illiteracy and promote education in the country.

He said AIOU encouraged poor and marginalized segments of the society to get education and earn their livelihood in a respectable way.

The university has established students support fund for funding the educational expenses of poor and talented students. Prof. Zia informed that the university would start construction work soon after transfer of the piece of land from the Government of Punjab.

It is to be mentioned here that at present almost 14,500 students of Attock region are getting education in different disciplines from AIOU, and the Attock regional campus is established in a rented building.

Therefore, as in other parts of the country, AIOU is constructing its own specially designed building in the city where state-of-the -art information technology equipment while be provided for conducting online workshops and other educational activities.

Inam Ullah Sheikh, Director Regional Services, AIOU, Deputy Commissioner, Attock, Ali Anan Qamar, Treasurer AIOU, Dr. Amer Shah, Assistant Regional Director Attock, Aftab Ahmed, and other prominent figures of the city were also present on this occasion.

