Malik Amin inaugurates water, gas supply schemes to village Qibla Bandi

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to the concerned authorities to determine the ratio of hydal profit percentage which is to be given to Attock district. He said this while addressing gatherings after inaugurating water and gas supply scheme to village Qibla Bandi here Saturday.

Malik Amin said "We do not believe in hollow slogans and the politics of drains and culverts and taking such steps for the district which will result in prosperity of the people and development of this district" He said Punjab has received Rs 53 billion as hydal profit from Ghazi Barotha Hydro Power Project which is working in Attock district and the benefit of this hydal profit is the right of the people of this district which will soon be determined as this is constitutional right of the area. Malik Amin said , water filteration plants have been installed in different areas of Attock , Hazro and Hasanabdal to ensure provision of hygenically clean drinking water to the people and also to ensure control water borne diseases.

Malik Amin said that Rs 4 billion would be spent on provision of gas facility to more than 30 villages of NA 56 Attock. He said, Regional campus of Allama Iqbal University, Attock University, Mother and Child Hospital and Nursing College will be built in Attock while establishing of Agriculture University is under construction and all these projects are costing billions of rupees. Malik Amin said that because of the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is emerging as a state having its independent policies and said that this govt is taking all steps which are entirely in benefit of the country and its people.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah along with DC Attock Imran Hamid Sheikh and other officers visited different areas of Hasanabdal to get first hand knowledge about the illegal stone crushing plants in Burhan, Pathargarh and Banraki which have been sealed by the administration. The Commissioner also visited the hilly area of village Boota where forest is on fire and Rescue 1122 is busy to extinguish this fire.