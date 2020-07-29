Malik Amin, PHA officers discuss Miyawaki Forests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam discussed the matters pertaining to Miyawaki Forests with officers of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) during a visit to Miyawaki Forest in Shadman area of the provincial capital, on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Malik Amin also planted a sapling to kick start the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign. The PM's Special Assistant was also briefed in detail by PHA officers about Miyawaki Forests as well as the number of trees and allocated land for this purpose in Lahore. PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Project Director Akhtar Mahmood and other relevant officers were also present.

Malik Amin Aslam said that Pakistan was faced with catastrophes due to climatic changes and it is also among one of those countries most affected due to climate change.

He said the government had started Miyawaki Forests project in Lahore in an effort to mitigate the impact of damages due to climate change. During last two years, he mentioned, PTI government took ample measures for environmental protection to make Pakistan clean and green.

He said that environmental protection in Lahore would be made possible through Miyawaki forests.