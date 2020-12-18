UrduPoint.com
Malik Amir Dogar Calls On Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Malik Amir Dogar calls on Prime Minister

Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday, During the meeting, matters relating to development projects in various constituencies of the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) were discussed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday, During the meeting, matters relating to development projects in various Constituencies of the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) were discussed.

The special assistant apprised the prime minister of the problems of MNAs and presented proposals in that respect.

The prime minister directed the special assistant for further strengthen coordination among the Members of National Assembly.

