Malik Amir Dogar Criticizes PDM For Its Confused Strategy Of Resignations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:34 PM

Malik Amir Dogar criticizes PDM for its confused strategy of resignations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar Wednesday claimed that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was divided over the issue of resignations from the assemblies and resignation was a biggest challenge for PPP democratic party.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said "PDM is divided on the matter of the opposition lawmakers' resignations from parliament and PPP was yet confused about their current strategy of resignations." He said if the opposition was serious for their resignations they should reach to the speaker and urged the opposition to talk on national issues in the parliament instead of using unparliamentary language against the opponents.

He also urged that the opposition that they should put aside their personal agendas and present their stance on the negotiation table.

Amir Dogar said that allegations of rigging after every election in the country have become a norm, the PTI government wanted to bring reforms with the help of the opposition but they were up to another thing.

Replying a Question, he said PDM had no political agenda for the welfare of the people, adding that their only agenda was to protect themselves from accountability.

He expressed confidence that people were politically mature and they could not be hoodwinked by the opposition and PDM would not muster enough courage to tender their resignations.

