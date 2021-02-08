UrduPoint.com
Malik Amir Dogar Directs For Shifting Of Markets Outside City Area

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 04:23 PM

Malik Amir Dogar directs for shifting of markets outside city area

State Minister for political affairs Malik Amir Dogar directed divisional administration to shift grain market, timber market, iron market and others outside the city area in order to resolve traffic related issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :State Minister for political affairs Malik Amir Dogar directed divisional administration to shift grain market, timber market, iron market and others outside the city area in order to resolve traffic related issues.

Attending a meeting with Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood here on Monday, he said that political leaders of the city were committed for development and progress of the city and stand by the administration in any action for this cause.

He said that development of the city was top priority and all possible steps were being taken for this purpose.

State minister lauded the efforts of Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood for shifting wagon stands from the city area to outside the city.

He stressed upon the need of comprehensive crackdown in the city to remove encroachment.

Dogar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest for development of South Punjab, adding that establishment of South Punjab Secretariat was practical reflection of PM's vision.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that administration and other stake holders of the city were making joint efforts for development of the city.

He said that hundreds of trees have been planted in the city under beautification plan and directive has been issued for completion of all ongoing development schemes.

Commissioner said that third party audit of all development projects would be conducted to ensure transparency.

