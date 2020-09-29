UrduPoint.com
Malik Amjad Ali Noon Appointed New LWMC Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Malik Amjad Ali Noon has been appointed as new Chairman of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

According to LWMC spokesperson here on Tuesday, the cabinet committee for legislation approved the nomination while local government and community development department has issued the notification.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has tasked the new LWMC chairman to ensure best cleanliness arrangements and authorized him to select a new team for cleanliness operation.

Malik Amjad Noon stated that there is a need to take innovative steps including the waste-to-energy project to dispose of solid-waste.

