Malik Anwar terms Punjab budget public friendly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar Friday said the PTI-led government had presented its first provincial budget for fiscal year 2019-20 which had been prepared under economic-stricken conditions.

Expressing his views on Punjab budget here, the minister said the PTI government had embarked upon a new path of development, reflecting new vision of the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The budget had been prepared in consultation with economists which had taxed upon well-off strata of people, he added.

He said that huge amount in billions had been allocated for the development schemes that would improve the living conditions of common man.

The minister observed that huge debts in trillions of rupees taken by previous government had turned the national growth to the lowest scale in dismal position.

The national economy could only be improved to the optimal level if tax net was further widened and the economy be documented so that economic resources could be fully utilized for national development, the minister concluded.