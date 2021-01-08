UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malik Appeals Nation To Stay United For Great Cause Of National Security

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Malik appeals nation to stay united for great cause of national security

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik Friday appealed to the entire nation and political parties to give up their differences and stay united for the great cause of national security.

Addressing the participated in the sit-in protest against the Machh tragedy, here, he said that tragedy of Machh wherein eleven miners of the Hazara community have been killed mercilessly has hurt every Pakistani.

He said that Machh tragedy is a highly barbaric act of terrorism that has shaken the entire nation.

He said, "I have come to express my heartfelt condolence and solidarity with the families of the martyrs of Hazara community".

Rehman Malik also demanded the government to announce the constitution of a judicial commission with its members from each provincial high court to probe into the Machh tragedy to fix the responsibilities that such tragedy could be prevented in the future. He said that it is a serious issue and there should be no politics over human tragedies and sufferings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Protest Martyrs Shaheed Rehman Malik From Government Court

Recent Stories

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

23 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

27 minutes ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

31 minutes ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

1 hour ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.