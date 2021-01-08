Malik appeals nation to stay united for great cause of national security

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik Friday appealed to the entire nation and political parties to give up their differences and stay united for the great cause of national security.

Addressing the participated in the sit-in protest against the Machh tragedy, here, he said that tragedy of Machh wherein eleven miners of the Hazara community have been killed mercilessly has hurt every Pakistani.

He said that Machh tragedy is a highly barbaric act of terrorism that has shaken the entire nation.

He said, "I have come to express my heartfelt condolence and solidarity with the families of the martyrs of Hazara community".

Rehman Malik also demanded the government to announce the constitution of a judicial commission with its members from each provincial high court to probe into the Machh tragedy to fix the responsibilities that such tragedy could be prevented in the future. He said that it is a serious issue and there should be no politics over human tragedies and sufferings.