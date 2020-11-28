Malik Arif passes away

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Malik Arif son of Malik Rafiq resident of Behzadi Chikarkote Kohat had breathed his last in Florida USA last week and was laid to rest there.

His family member Jawad Malik has revealed before this scribe that Malik Arif was there in Florida with his daughter and son-in-law when fell victim to paralysis of his whole body for six months before his sad demise.

Both his daughter Dr. Rohina and her husband Dr, Anwar Gailani were doing jobs in Florida. His other daughter Momna Duraid was daughter-in-law of madam Sultana Siddiqui who was owner pf HUM tv channel. His son Ali was also settled in England.

He was brother of Brigadier Mansoor of Pakistan Army currently residing in London.