Malik Asad Ali Of PML-N Wins PP-160 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 09:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Malik Asad Ali of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-160, Lahore-XVI by securing 26,781 votes.
According to unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP,the runner-up was Azam Khan Niazi, who bagged 21,249 votes. Overall voters turn out remained 40.84pc.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N candidate Arshad Malik wins PP-200 election6 minutes ago
-
PML-N candidate Babar Hussain wins PP-208 election6 minutes ago
-
PML-N Rashad Khan wins PK-28 election6 minutes ago
-
Irfan Shafi Khokhar of PML-N wins PP-167 election6 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Khawaja Salman wins PP-153 election6 minutes ago
-
JUI-P Ghulam Dastagir Badeni wins PB-34 election16 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s M. Arif Khan Mehar wins PS-8 election16 minutes ago
-
PML-N Rashad Khan wins PK-28 election16 minutes ago
-
Independent Muhammad Zahir Shah wins PK-57 election35 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Abdur Razzaq Raja wins PS-86 election35 minutes ago
-
Taj Ali wins NA-225 election36 minutes ago
-
Independent Muhammad Naeem wins PK-10 election36 minutes ago