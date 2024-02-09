Malik Asad Ali of PML-N wins PP-160 election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Malik Asad Ali of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-160, Lahore-XVI by securing 26,781 votes.

According to unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP,the runner-up was Azam Khan Niazi, who bagged 21,249 votes. Overall voters turn out remained 40.84pc.