Malik Asad Khokhar joins Punjab cabinet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Malik Asad Khokhar on Tuesday took oath as provincial minister during a solemn but simple ceremony at the Governor's House here.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered the oath to the incumbent minister who was designate on August 5.

The oath-taking ceremony was delayed due to the murder of Malik Asad Khokhar's brother last week.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers including Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Raja Muhammad Basharat, Ijaz Alam Augustine, a large number of MPAs, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik, Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Dr. Rashid Mansoor and other dignitaries from various fields of life attended the ceremony.