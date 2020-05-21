ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Senate's Standing Committee on Interior Chairman A Rehman Malik Thursday asked the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) to place India under international sanctions for its state-sponsored religious violence against the minorities.

Addressing a news conference through video link, he appreciated the USCIRF chairman and members in identifying the crimes against humanity, religious violations and damaging interfaith harmony by Indian government.

He, however, stressed that the mere call for global blacklisting of India was not be enough but international sanctions should be imposed against the country. The USCIRF should advise the United Nations to constitute a high powered commission to investigate gross religious violence in India and place it under international sanctions until the safety of life of religious minorities was not ensured, he added.

Malik said that he had exposed the religious violence in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his crime partner Amit Shah in letter to the USCIRF chairman.

He said Modi was rightly titled as 'The Butcher of Gujrat' and his travel to the US was banned for seriously violating International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA). Modi after becoming prime minister along with Amit Shah did not cease their persecution of Indian Muslims and continued to brutally oppress innocent Kashmiris and other minorities and was using security forces and other government organs including RSS.

He cited Modi's recent moves, including the scrapping of the status of Kashmir status by revoking the Article 375 and 35-A, issuance of New Domicile Law for held Kashmir to allow settlement of non-Kashmiris including RSS in Kashmir, imposition of CAA and NRC that paves way of increased inhuman persecution of targeted minority groups are parts of RSS ideology to.

The peaceful protests against CAA and NRC by public were crushed through disproportionate violence and brutalities by security forces, all across India, he added.

Rehman Malik said like Gujrat, he engineered genocide of Muslims in Delhi, through trained assassins of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), while the state police was ordered to deny protection to Muslims and to facilitate the RSS cadres.

He said, "The 2020 Delhi riots were multiple waves of bloodshed, property destruction, and rioting in Delhi, beginning on February 23 and caused chiefly by Hindu mobs attacking Muslims. The Delhi riots were replication of Gujrat riots when Narendra Modi was chief minister and Amit Shah was provincial home minister. The riots were actually initiated by RSS and Hindutva to pursue their ideology in Delhi also to dent the Aam Aadmi Party and its head Arvind Kejriwal. The social media is full of video clips of the cruelty exercised by RSS and no one dared to take action against them." Rehman Malik said Modi and his associates were in fact brutally using the Indian state organs to force Hindutva ideologies upon the minorities, and depriving them of their basic rights, that were guaranteed under Indian Constitution and fell under relevant UN charters.

He said ,"The unabated atrocities by the RSS, against innocent Muslim majority in Kashmir and in other parts of India are morphing into a communal cleansing through genocide, and exhibit the worst example of religious persecution in modern history." Kashmiri Muslims, he said, were killed and disposed of, and some were still missing. They were forced to submit before Hinduism and on refusal they were threatened and violence is perpetuated against them. The Kashmiris were under curfew for the last seven months and it was one of the most glaring religious violations by the Indian state run by the RSS, he added.

He also narrated a brief detail of the fake encounters carried out on the directions of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah while they were at the helm of affairs in Gujrat.

"Several journalists with conscious, were courageous enough to speak out against the gross violations by Indian government-patronized RSS, during the engineered massacre of Muslims in Gujrat, following Godhra Train incident in 2002".