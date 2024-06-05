Open Menu

Malik Assumes Charge As DHO Health Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Malik assumes charge as DHO Health Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Senior Medical Officer and District Coordinator Health (Preventive Program), Dr Muhammad Khalid Malik has assumed charge of office of the District Health Officer, Preventive Services Bahawalpur.

Earlier, the Health Department had notified the transfer/posting of Senior Medical Officer and District Coordinator, Preventive Program, Dr Muhammad Khalid Malik against the post of District Health Officer, Preventive Services.

In his message to the media, he said that he would make efforts to ensure the provision of healthcare services to the masses timely.

He said that measures were being taken to continue the campaign to raise awareness about diseases. “Preventive measures can help people to save them from diseases,” he said.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Post Media From

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

53 minutes ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

3 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

6 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

15 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

15 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan