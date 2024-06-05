Malik assumes charge as DHO Health Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Senior Medical Officer and District Coordinator Health (Preventive Program), Dr Muhammad Khalid Malik has assumed charge of office of the District Health Officer, Preventive Services Bahawalpur.

Earlier, the Health Department had notified the transfer/posting of Senior Medical Officer and District Coordinator, Preventive Program, Dr Muhammad Khalid Malik against the post of District Health Officer, Preventive Services.

In his message to the media, he said that he would make efforts to ensure the provision of healthcare services to the masses timely.

He said that measures were being taken to continue the campaign to raise awareness about diseases. “Preventive measures can help people to save them from diseases,” he said.