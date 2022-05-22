UrduPoint.com

Malik Being Punished For His Indomitable Role In Kashmiris' Freedom Struggle : AJK PM:

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2022

Malik being punished for his indomitable role in Kashmiris' freedom struggle : AJK PM:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) : , May 22 (APP)::Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while denouncing the sham conviction of the JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik by Indian court has said that Malik was being punished for his peerless contribution and fighting for Kashmiris' inalienable rights.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said this while talking to media at residence of Mrs. Mashaal Malik, the spouse of the JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik late Saturday.

Expressing his solidarity with Mrs. Malik and her daughter Razia Sultana, the PM assured her that the whole Pakistani nation and people of Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with them at these testing times.

He regrettably noted that the Indian government was remorselessly using its state apparatus including the judiciary to punish and penalize Kashmiri leaders who have categorically refused to toe the government line.

Terming Malik as a fearless leader, he said, despite facing trials and tribulations at the hands of the occupation authorities the JKLF chief stood firm against Indian oppression and did not budge even an inch from his principled stance on the Kashmir issue. "Being a strong proponent of Kashmiris' right to self-determination Malik has always sought a just and equitable solution of Kashmir through dialogue and diplomacy", he said adding that it was unfortunate that he was being penalized by the racist regime for the crimes he never committed.

"The PM said that Malik's conviction on flimsy grounds by India's Kangaroo court would be raised at every regional and international forum.

He said that the cases against Malik were nothing but a pack of lies. "Any attempt to suppress his (Malik's) voice will set the whole region on fire", he warned India. He said that full scale protests across the liberated territory (AJK) would be launched if Malik was sentenced under trumped up charges by the Indian court.

Voicing his declining health condition of the imprisoned leader, the PM said, "Yasin Malik has been suffering from a number of acute ailments for many years".

Given the Indian judiciary's biased approach toward Kashmiris, the PM said that Indian courts have miserably failed to dispense justice to Kashmiri leaders.

Urging the UN and P5 countries to play their role to stop endless persecution of Malik and other Hurriyat leaders, he said Modi was hell bent on choking every dissenting voice in Kashmir.

Referring to the continued bloodbath of civilians in the occupied territory, the PM said, "Modi's hands are soaked with the blood of innocent Kashmiris". He also paid great tributes to Kashmiri freedom fighters for sacrificing their lives for the Kashmir's freedom from India's illegal occupation.

The PM on the occasion invited Mrs. Malik to attend the meeting of Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as special guest on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion Mashaal Malik said that Razia Sultana had seen her father Yasin Malik at the age of 2 years. "Today she is ten years old. Her father did not see her. There is no contact with Yasin Malik.", she said. Ends/app/ahr

