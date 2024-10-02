Malik criticizes PTI for disrupting economic activity in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan

Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for disrupting economic activity in Pakistan. PTI should avoid holding public rally in the Federal capital because important foreign delegations are visiting Pakistan for boosting bilateral and business relations with Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI leaders had a long history of promoting politics of agitation, he said while advising the PTI leadership to lodge the protest demonstration without breaking law of this country.

Commenting on constitutional amendment and legal reforms, he said the script of constitutional amendment would be presented before the house after consultation and consensus of the political parties. He said that legal reforms and constitutional amendment are vital to provide speedy justice to the people.