Malik Criticizes PTI For Disrupting Economic Activity In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:31 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan
Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for disrupting economic activity in Pakistan. PTI should avoid holding public rally in the Federal capital because important foreign delegations are visiting Pakistan for boosting bilateral and business relations with Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI leaders had a long history of promoting politics of agitation, he said while advising the PTI leadership to lodge the protest demonstration without breaking law of this country.
Commenting on constitutional amendment and legal reforms, he said the script of constitutional amendment would be presented before the house after consultation and consensus of the political parties. He said that legal reforms and constitutional amendment are vital to provide speedy justice to the people.
Recent Stories
3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang
Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservati ..
Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi
Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari
Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA
IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case
Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi
Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan
Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused
'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang19 seconds ago
-
Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservation21 seconds ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi23 seconds ago
-
Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari24 seconds ago
-
Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs5 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA5 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case5 minutes ago
-
Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan5 minutes ago
-
Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused14 minutes ago
-
'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'14 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme14 minutes ago