Malik Criticizes PTI For Using Official Machinery In Public Rallies

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 10:48 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Thursday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for using official machinery for organizing public rallies in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Thursday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for using official machinery for organizing public rallies in the country. The PTI had utilized the official resources and employees for gathering in the Federal capital, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI has lost the image and popularity among masses, he said. Lodging protest was the right of any citizen or political party but creating law and order situation through public meetings would not be allowed at any cost, he added.

In reply to a question, he said that PTI should announce lap tops and development programs for the youth of KP and avoid

wasting time on non-issues. He said that Chief Minister Punjab was performing well in the province and launching different programs for

the youth. He said that youth of other provinces have expressed desire of similar programs in their respective regions. He suggested the PTI leaders to work for their people living in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and avoid spreading chaos through public rallies in future.

