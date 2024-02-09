Malik Fahad Masood wins PP-13 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Malik Fahad Masood has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-13, Rawalpindi-VII by securing 56,723 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Malik Umer Farooq who bagged 24,087 votes.

The voters’ turn-out remained 47.47%.