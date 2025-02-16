Open Menu

Malik For Modernizing Agriculture For Sustainable Economic Growth

Published February 16, 2025

Malik for modernizing agriculture for sustainable economic growth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former President Iftikhar Ali Malik emphasized

on Sunday that Pakistan’s future depends on the adoption of modern technologies in agriculture

to achieve sustainable economic growth and development.

In a statement, he urged the government to prioritize this crucial sector, as agriculture remains

the backbone of Pakistan's economy, contributing significantly to GDP, employment, and food

security.

He pointed out that despite its importance, the agricultural sector has not yet reached its full

potential due to outdated practices, poor infrastructure, and insufficient investment. He advocated

for policies promoting technological advancements, improved irrigation systems, and access

to high-quality seeds and fertilizers. He also called for increased financial support to farmers,

particularly smallholders, to mitigate challenges like rising input costs and climate change.

He highlighted the need for better market access and value addition to agricultural products

to boost exports and revenues. He stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in

transforming the sector, noting that collaboration with the private sector and international

organizations could drive innovation and productivity.

Iftikhar Ali Malik also underlined the vital role of education and training for farmers, equipping

them with the necessary skills to adapt to modern agricultural practices. He said that prioritizing

agriculture was not only an economic necessity but also a social imperative, as it impacts millions

of livelihoods. By investing in agriculture, Pakistan can secure food, reduce poverty, and pave

the way for sustainable development.

