Malik For Modernizing Agriculture For Sustainable Economic Growth
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former President Iftikhar Ali Malik emphasized
on Sunday that Pakistan’s future depends on the adoption of modern technologies in agriculture
to achieve sustainable economic growth and development.
In a statement, he urged the government to prioritize this crucial sector, as agriculture remains
the backbone of Pakistan's economy, contributing significantly to GDP, employment, and food
security.
He pointed out that despite its importance, the agricultural sector has not yet reached its full
potential due to outdated practices, poor infrastructure, and insufficient investment. He advocated
for policies promoting technological advancements, improved irrigation systems, and access
to high-quality seeds and fertilizers. He also called for increased financial support to farmers,
particularly smallholders, to mitigate challenges like rising input costs and climate change.
He highlighted the need for better market access and value addition to agricultural products
to boost exports and revenues. He stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in
transforming the sector, noting that collaboration with the private sector and international
organizations could drive innovation and productivity.
Iftikhar Ali Malik also underlined the vital role of education and training for farmers, equipping
them with the necessary skills to adapt to modern agricultural practices. He said that prioritizing
agriculture was not only an economic necessity but also a social imperative, as it impacts millions
of livelihoods. By investing in agriculture, Pakistan can secure food, reduce poverty, and pave
the way for sustainable development.
