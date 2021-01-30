UrduPoint.com
Malik For Strict Monitoring Of Development Projects

Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:05 PM

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik stressed upon the need of strict monitoring of development projects in order to ensure best quality material in the projects for public facilitation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik stressed upon the need of strict monitoring of development projects in order to ensure best quality material in the projects for public facilitation.

Presiding over a meeting of district coordination committee here on Saturday, Dr Akhtar Malik directed officers to inform concerned parliamentarian before started any development project. He said that there would be no compromise on quality of material and strict action would be taken against contractor if found involved in using sub-standard material. He urged officers concerned to provide agenda of meeting to parliamentarians before the meeting. He directed district administration to remove encroachment from the vegetable market and remove dumping point of waste from back side of the market.

The provincial minister directed MWMC to lift waste from temporary dumping points of the city on daily basis by keeping in the view the expected visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that district administration and parliamentarians would jointly decide about development package of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, State Minister Malik Aamir Dogar said that the government has entered into the second phase of development and slow pace in completion of development schemes would not be tolerated. He said that the coordination committee should also resolve public issues of parliamentarians. He directed parks and horticulture authority (PHA) to provide alternate place to Masjid situated at Nawan Shehr Chowk. He said that the road from Faiz-e-Aam Chowk to Nawabpur would be expended for public facilitation.

Dogar directed district administration to prepare plan for construction of laboratory about environmental pollution in the city. He lauded deputy commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak for shifting wagon stands from Dera Adda Chowk to general bus stand.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Ahmed Hassan Dehar urged administration to construct service road with Northern Bypass road and also sought funds for construction of Suraj Miani road.

It was also decided in the meeting the a special committee would be formed for monitoring of development projects in which MNAs, MPAs and assistant commissioners would be the members.

Talking in the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that funs of Rs 1.66 billion has been released for project of Nishtar Phase II out of which Rs 1.11 billion has been spent on the project so far. He said that Rs 900 million out of Rs 95 million has been spent on different development schemes of roads under annual development program. He said that illegal construction would be demolished in the city.

Deputy commissioner informed that committee that administration was facing trouble in getting funds from provincial government for payment of salaries to civil defence officials. He told that fine of over Rs five million has been imposed on profiteers during the ongoing crackdown against profiteers in this month.

Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, CM's coordinator on transport Javed Akhtar Ansari, MPAs Tariq Abdullah, Saleem Akhtar Labor, Qasim Khan Langah, Waseem Khan, Sabeen Gull and officers of concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

