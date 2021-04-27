UrduPoint.com
Malik Ghulam Appointed Deputy Commissioner-IR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:18 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Malik Ghulam Abbas, an officer of Inland Revenue Services as Deputy Commissioner -IR (BS-18 on regular basis) Corporate Tax Office, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Malik Ghulam Abbas, an officer of Inland Revenue Services as Deputy Commissioner -IR (BS-18 on regular basis) Corporate Tax Office, Karachi.

According to FBR notification issued here Tuesday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Assistant Commissioner-IR (BS-17) Corporate Tax Office, Karachi.

He assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Iqbal Ahmad Memon, PCS/BS-18 has appointed as Secretary OPS FBR Head Quarter, Islamabad and he has assumed the charge of the post.

