Malik Iftikhar of PML(N) wins PP-14 Rawalpindi election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Malik Iftikhar of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-14 Rawalpindi by securing 40148 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ali Khan, an independent candidate who bagged 33487 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained 56 percent.