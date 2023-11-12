Malik Iftikhar submits final application to renounce British citizenship in London

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) PML-N Leader and candidate for Provincial Assembly PP3 Malik Iftikhar Ahmed Awan has submitted his final application to renounce British citizenship in London.

Two weeks ago, he announced his decision to leave the British nationality in a press conference, for which he specially left for London. He said that I have submitted the final application to leave British citizenship on November 10, and this sacrifice has no meaning as a substitute for the loyalty and love of the people.

Malik Iftikhar Awan talked to Chief Coordinator Attock Press Club (Registered) Nisar Ali Khan and said that, on the strong insistence of the mothers, sisters, elders, two-sates, brothers, and youths of the PP-3 Constituency, the upcoming general elections will be held.

I decided to participate vigorously, and I would not hesitate to make any further sacrifices to the people of this constituency, British citizenship, for the provision of their happiness and rights. He said that I have submitted the final application to leave British citizenship on November 10, and this sacrifice has no meaning as a substitute for the loyalty and love of the people of the constituency.

After completing it, it will be available soon among the people of the constituency. He asked for good wishes, sincere prayers, and encouragement from the people of the constituency. Just as the people have always shouldered my head and raised their heads proudly, they will continue to give the same trust, love, and support in the future.