Malik Iftikhar Vows Digitization, Reforms In Affairs Of Shrines

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, said on Sunday that, under the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, comprehensive efforts will be undertaken to digitize the shrines, residential, and commercial properties managed by the Auqaf department across Punjab's 41 districts.

Speaking to various delegations who visited him, Malik highlighted the importance of an online donation system to enhance transparency within the department. "Eliminating bureaucratic hurdles in the Auqaf department will be a top priority," he said, expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for entrusting him with this responsibility. He vowed to use all his capabilities to implement institutional reforms to fulfil her trust.

Malik outlined immediate measures aimed at improving Punjab’s shrines and providing modern facilities to pilgrims.

Initial improvements have already been made at 15 model shrines, including notable sites like Data Darbar, Bibi Pak Daman, and Bahauddin Zakariya.

He assured that the scope of these improvements would gradually be expanded to shrines across all districts of Punjab.

In collaboration with the Punjab Quran board, Muttahida Ulema Board, Ittehad-Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee, and Khatam-un-Nabiyeen University, Malik revealed plans to organize religious and educational activities, particularly during the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He also highlighted the department's plans to enhance the training of Auqaf staff, improve administrative functions, and further activate governance IT initiatives such as E-Filing and the Office Automation System, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS). "Institutional reforms will address staff deployment, disciplinary cases, pension matters, and audit observations within the Auqaf department," Malik said.

These comprehensive measures, he said, are aimed at modernizing Punjab’s shrines, providing top-notch facilities for pilgrims, and ensuring transparency in managing the revenues of religious sites.

