Malik Imam Ud Din Shoqeen Inaugurates Solar System At Tando Adam College

Published February 13, 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Former Senator and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Malik Imam ud Din Shoqeen emphasized that the youth is the future of the country and could play a vital role in overcoming economic challenges.

He expressed this as the chief guest at the inauguration of a solar system at Government New Aligarh Postgraduate College, Tando Adam.

During the event, students who performed their best in the Sindh College Games and intra-class competitions were awarded trophies and medals. In their speeches, students expressed gratitude to the chief guest for the installation of the solar system, which would provide much-needed facilities.

Principal Professor Muhammad Mubeen Wasan and others lauded Shoqeen’s contributions. They stated that he was a valuable asset to the people of Tando Adam, serving the community selflessly. The college administration presented him with an honorary shield and a traditional Ajrak as a token of appreciation.

In his speech, Malik Imam ud Din Shoqeen expressed gratitude and stated that he was undertaking these initiatives for the pleasure of Allah. He vowed to continue supporting the institution whenever needed. He advised students to respect their teachers and parents to achieve success. Later, he planted a tree in the college premises.

