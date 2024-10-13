Open Menu

Malik Lauds Dr Yunus's Call For India-Pakistan Cooperation To Revive SAARC

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2024 | 02:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday hailed

the recent statement of Dr Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh

calling upon India to temporarily set aside its issues with Pakistan in order to revive the South

Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Commenting here, he lauded Dr Yunus for his pragmatic approach, emphasizing that regional

collaboration was crucial for the economic prosperity of all SAARC nations. He noted that political

differences between India and Pakistan had long hampered the progress of the organization,

affecting trade, connectivity, and development across South Asia.

He underscored the importance of unity within SAARC, stating that resuming dialogue and

fostering cooperation could lead to unprecedented regional growth.

He also highlighted that

SAARC had the potential to play a pivotal role in addressing common challenges of poverty,

unemployment, and underdevelopment.

Setting aside bilateral tensions in favor of multilateral cooperation could strengthen not only

economic ties but also social and cultural relationships among member nations.

He urged all SAARC members, especially India and Pakistan, to heed Dr. Yunus’s advice

and work together for the collective benefit of the region.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said if European Union could move ahead so closely despite such historical

divides and its admitted fact that neighbours could not be changed. All obstacles preventing

SAARC’s reactivation, could be resolved through amicable result oriented parlays including

cores issues confronting the two nuclear power, he concluded.

