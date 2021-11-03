UrduPoint.com

Malik Lays Foundation Of US $ 57m Zhenfa Solar Power Project At Layyah

Punjab energy minister Dr. Akhtar Malik on Wednesday laid foundation stone of Zhenfa Solar Power Project at tahsil Chaubara, district Layyah, promising a generation cost of only Rs 5.80 per unit and taking another step forward to transforming Punjab into a solar province

The formal ground breaking ceremony of the 100 Megawatt solar power project was held Wednesday after it was delayed for some time due to coronavirus epidemic. Member National Assembly Malik Niaz Ahmad Jakhar, Punjab parliamentary secretary on agriculture Muhammad Tahir Randhawa, Member Provincial Assembly, Malik Ahmad Ali Aulakh, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Chaudhry Basharat Randhawa, and project general manager Samina Naz besides other officials were present.

"I have already declared Punjab as solar province", the minister said while addressing the ceremony.

He added that the Zhenfa solar power plant was the cheapest power generation facility to feed power to the national grid and would produce electricity at per unit cost of only Rs 5.80, far below the Rs 25 per unit projects installed by the previous government.

Dr. Akhtar Malik said the project would turn out to be a game changer for the area and its population pleading that Chaubara would be declared as a special economic zone after the solar plant becomes operational, sometime in Jan 2022.

Punjab energy minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were striving hard for uplift of under developed areas. He disclosed that 5000 fruit trees would be planted and nurtured on the area around the solar project as per the clean and green vision of the Prime Minister.

Minister also undertook a detailed visit of the site accompanying legislators and officials and took briefing from project GM Samina Naz.

Later, while talking to newsmen at the residence of Member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Tahir Randhawa, the minister said 80 per cent local labour was working on the project and local skilled people would be given preference for technical jobs.

He said, 80 per cent of the investment came from a Pakistani company for this project.

He disclosed that a technical institution to impart vocational skills to youth and a hospital to provide treatment to poor patients would be set up under Zhenfa.

Detailing progress on solarized Punjab, Malik said 2400 basic health units in the province, 11000 Primary schools in south Punjab including 672 in Layyah had been shifted to solar system. He said the Punjab government was shifting all the government facilities and offices to solar system phase-wise.

Punjab would take the lead on solar initiative not just in Pakistan but the whole Asia, the minister added.

Solar system improved admission ratio in schools and helped in proper storage of vaccines and medicines at hospitals.

He said there existed vast opportunities to generate power from wind and water and that was why Punjab government was building seven big and five small dams.

He said the Punjab government was saving resources worth billions by harnessing sunlight, a gift from nature, and such cheap power project would help boost trade and industrial activities in the country.

