Malik Mohabbat Awan Condemns Violence Against Local Government Representatives

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) District President of Pakistan Muslim League N and former National Assembly candidate from NA-17, Malik Mohabbat Awan Thursday has strongly condemned the violent baton charge and tear gas shelling on local government representatives, including tehsil chairmen, allegedly carried out under the directives of the provincial government.

In a statement to the media, Malik Mohabbat Awan accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led provincial government of exposing its “malicious intentions” by resorting to violence against elected representatives.

He asserted that it is the constitutional right of tehsil members to receive funds for development and governance.

Calling for immediate action, Awan demanded the release of all detained local government representatives and an apology from the provincial government.

He described the violence as an Attack on democratic principles and the rights of elected officials.

“The provincial government’s actions highlight its incompetence, failure, and neglect of public issues,” Awan remarked. He urged the government to focus on resolving the problems faced by local representatives instead of suppressing their constitutional rights.

Terming the incident a clear sign of the government’s “panic and frustration,” Awan reiterated his party’s commitment to defending the rights of the people and their elected representatives.

