Malik Muhammad Ali Assumes Charge As RDA Vice Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Malik Muhammad Ali Awan has assumed charge as of Vice Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

Earlier, the Services and General Department (S&GD) Government of Punjab had issued a notification giving charge of Vice Chairman RDA to Malik Muhammad Ali Awan.

After assuming the charge, the Vice Chairman said that he would use all his efforts to align RDA with public aspirations and modern requirements.

He said that RDA would try to create more convenience for the public as well as investors and builders.

He further said that all possible steps would be taken to resolve the problems being faced by the public within the shortest possible time frame.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and the Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa welcomed the newly elected Vice Chairman RDA.

