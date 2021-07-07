FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for sports,Malik Umar Farooq's father late Malik Mushtaq Ahmed was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer was led by his son Malik Mubashar at Tankiwali ground, Dijkot and attended by Punjab Minister for CM Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar Azam, political figures and a number of locals.