Malik Naeem Meets With QESCO Chief For Addressing Power Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Constituency PB-38 Malik Naeem Khan Bazai met with Quetta Electricity Supply Company (QESCO)’s Chief Balochistan Yousaf Shah at his office on Monday.
The MPA informed him about the prolong load shedding of electricity in Kuchlak, Aghbarg, Nohsar, Baleli and suburbs, voltage shortage and excess, further reduction in electricity duration on WASA feeder and Mujeeb feeder, difficulties and problems being faced by domestic and commercial consumers by QESCO.
On this occasion, QESCO Chief assured the MPA Malik Naeem Khan Bazai that QESCO would immediately resolve the problems being faced by domestic and commercial consumers of Constituency PB-38.
ANP Balochistan Youth President Malikzada Ajmal Khan Bazai, Malik Abdullah Jan Kakar, Muhammad Ilyas and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
UAE, India: Firm vision for strengthening strategic partnerships
Kersten Group constructs production facility in RAKEZ
Russian economy grows 4.1% over past two years: Economic Development Minister
CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..
Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December
Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow
MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MWMC steps up cleanliness drive across Multan division6 minutes ago
-
Malik Naeem meets with QESCO Chief for addressing power issues6 minutes ago
-
Inter-district robbers gang ring leader killed in Chaklala ‘encounter’6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on criminals launched6 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start early sesame cultivation6 minutes ago
-
FWCCI welcomes cut in power tariff6 minutes ago
-
DC visits land record center6 minutes ago
-
DC visits library16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to revolutionise health sector: minister16 minutes ago
-
DC visits examination center, cardiac center16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders measures to control artificial inflation16 minutes ago
-
Zero-waste drive intensified in Faisalabad16 minutes ago