Malik Naeem meets with QESCO Chief for addressing power issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Constituency PB-38 Malik Naeem Khan Bazai met with Quetta Electricity Supply Company (QESCO)’s Chief Balochistan Yousaf Shah at his office on Monday.

The MPA informed him about the prolong load shedding of electricity in Kuchlak, Aghbarg, Nohsar, Baleli and suburbs, voltage shortage and excess, further reduction in electricity duration on WASA feeder and Mujeeb feeder, difficulties and problems being faced by domestic and commercial consumers by QESCO.

On this occasion, QESCO Chief assured the MPA Malik Naeem Khan Bazai that QESCO would immediately resolve the problems being faced by domestic and commercial consumers of Constituency PB-38.

ANP Balochistan Youth President Malikzada Ajmal Khan Bazai, Malik Abdullah Jan Kakar, Muhammad Ilyas and others were also present on the occasion.