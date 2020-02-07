Malik Naeem pledges for provision of facilities to masses

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan on Excise and Taxation Malik Naeem Bazai Friday said provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was striving to provide all basic facilities including healthcare, education and supply of clean waters to public in province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan on Excise and Taxation Malik Naeem Bazai Friday said provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was striving to provide all basic facilities including healthcare, education and supply of clean waters to public in province.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Killi Basheer Bawari area of the city.

Malik Bazai said past government had not focused on collective issues of public despite having million rupees funds but people were deprived from amenities including health and clean water in respective areas.

"In this regard, provincial government was paying special attention on issues of masses, aiming to provide basic facilities to people in their respective areas", he said adding that water supply project of water was being commenced in each streets of respective areas of the City.

He said some political leaders had been taken votes from people in past but they had done nothing for welfare of public in their areas while they had left a lot of difficulties for people in the area.

He said provincial government was completing 600 pending schemes of past for welfare of people in the province, despite number of new projects were also being continued so that backwardness of the areas would be removed from province.