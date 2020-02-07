UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malik Naeem Pledges For Provision Of Facilities To Masses

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:07 PM

Malik Naeem pledges for provision of facilities to masses

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan on Excise and Taxation Malik Naeem Bazai Friday said provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was striving to provide all basic facilities including healthcare, education and supply of clean waters to public in province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan on Excise and Taxation Malik Naeem Bazai Friday said provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was striving to provide all basic facilities including healthcare, education and supply of clean waters to public in province.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Killi Basheer Bawari area of the city.

Malik Bazai said past government had not focused on collective issues of public despite having million rupees funds but people were deprived from amenities including health and clean water in respective areas.

"In this regard, provincial government was paying special attention on issues of masses, aiming to provide basic facilities to people in their respective areas", he said adding that water supply project of water was being commenced in each streets of respective areas of the City.

He said some political leaders had been taken votes from people in past but they had done nothing for welfare of public in their areas while they had left a lot of difficulties for people in the area.

He said provincial government was completing 600 pending schemes of past for welfare of people in the province, despite number of new projects were also being continued so that backwardness of the areas would be removed from province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Water All From Government Million

Recent Stories

New smart water meters to be installed

2 minutes ago

White House to Release US Budget for Fiscal Year 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Snowden to Apply for Extension of Russian Residenc ..

2 minutes ago

Gulf sportswomen dominate shooting competitions at ..

26 minutes ago

Founder of Allegedly Pro-Russian Finnish Media Out ..

7 minutes ago

UK Anti-Terror Laws Must Prioritize Public Safety, ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.