Malik pays tributes to martyrs of the Nation, expresses solidarity with Kashmiries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the 1965 war on Pakistan Defence Day.

In his message, he said that September 6 will always be remembered as a memorable day in the history of Pakistan when in 1965 our valiant armed forces foiled Indian aggression against the country.

He said "on Defence Day, I salute all Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and us".

He said that the death of a martyr imparts life to the nation and never dies. "We are all proud of the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan'', he added.

He said that on this day out salutations to the families of martyrs whose loved ones sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

He said that today he expresses solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are struggling for their very basic and legitimate right to self-determination and freedom from the illegal occupation of India.

He said that Indian brutal forces have increased atrocities manifold against unarmed occupied Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that Independence is the basic right of the Kashmiri people which they will get soon, Insha Allah. He said that today we pledge of our full support to Kashmiris to achieve their basic right to self-determination.