Malik Pledges To Serve Nation As SAPM Interior

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Jawad Sohrab Malik expressed his unwavering resolve to do his utmost to serve the nation in his new capacity as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior.

In a tweet, he said, "May Allah Almighty help me to serve the nation with humility and righteousness.

" He also expressed gratitude for the privilege and honor of serving the people, vowing to earn their confidence through dedicated efforts.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet Division issued a notification designating Jawad Sohrab Malik as the SAPM on Interior with immediate effect.

