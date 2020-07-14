Malik Riaz seeks permanent exemption from hearing in Icon Tower reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition filed by Bahria Town's Chief Malik Riaz Hussain seeking permanent exemption from hearing in Icon Tower reference.

Malik Riaz, Bahria Town's head, appeared first time before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir here at Judicial Complex in a corruption reference connected with face accounts scam.

During the course of proceeding, Mr. Riaz filed a petition seeking permanent exemption from hearing in the above reference to this the court sought NAB comments till July 27.

As per the reference, the accused persons caused over Rs100 billion loss to the national exchequer through illegal allotment of an amenity plot related to Bagh Ibne Qasim where Bahria Town constructed the tower. It includes 62-storey and 40-storey mixed-used buildings.

The NAB had named other accused including Malik Riaz's son-in-law Zain Malik, former senator Yousaf Baloch, Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, Liaquat Qaimkhani, Waqas Raffat, Ghulam Arif, Khawaja Shafique, Abdul Subhan Memon, Jamil Baloch, Afzal Aziz, Syed Mohammad Shah, Khurran Arif, Abdul Karim Paleejo and Khawaja Badeeuz Zaman in the case.