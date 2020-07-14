UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malik Riaz Seeks Permanent Exemption From Hearing In Icon Tower Reference

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Malik Riaz seeks permanent exemption from hearing in Icon Tower reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition filed by Bahria Town's Chief Malik Riaz Hussain seeking permanent exemption from hearing in Icon Tower reference.

Malik Riaz, Bahria Town's head, appeared first time before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir here at Judicial Complex in a corruption reference connected with face accounts scam.

During the course of proceeding, Mr. Riaz filed a petition seeking permanent exemption from hearing in the above reference to this the court sought NAB comments till July 27.

As per the reference, the accused persons caused over Rs100 billion loss to the national exchequer through illegal allotment of an amenity plot related to Bagh Ibne Qasim where Bahria Town constructed the tower. It includes 62-storey and 40-storey mixed-used buildings.

The NAB had named other accused including Malik Riaz's son-in-law Zain Malik, former senator Yousaf Baloch, Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, Liaquat Qaimkhani, Waqas Raffat, Ghulam Arif, Khawaja Shafique, Abdul Subhan Memon, Jamil Baloch, Afzal Aziz, Syed Mohammad Shah, Khurran Arif, Abdul Karim Paleejo and Khawaja Badeeuz Zaman in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Malik Riaz Bagh July From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

25 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

26 minutes ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

26 minutes ago

DEWA’s CEO, Indonesia’s Ambassador discuss mec ..

26 minutes ago

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

41 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.