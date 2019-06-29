UrduPoint.com
Malik Riaz Suggests Govt To Suspend Rs5,000 Currency Note

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 11:03 AM

He suggested the government to take fixed tax on real estate and not leave it to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th June, 2019) Bahria Town chairman Malik Riaz has suggested the government to end bearer bonds of Rs15,000, Rs25,000 and Rs40,000.

Malik Riaz further suggested that the Rs5,000 Currency note should be suspended to end corruption.

According to media reports, Malik Riaz said that all of his day is wasted over court matters instead of development work.

Malik Riaz further suggested that the government should first end the fear of the businessmen.

If they make any mistake, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should have an in-camera conversation with them, adding that a collective tax should be taken from the industrialists.

Malik Riaz said that the government should start a ration system for flour, rice and sugar. He said that the government should allow Bahria Town to improve the hospitals.

He said that the salaries of bureaucrats should be increased so they can bear the expenses of their families.

