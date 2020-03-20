UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malik Riaz To Appear Before AC On April 17

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:46 PM

Malik Riaz to appear before AC on April 17

Bahria Town's head Malik Riaz's counsel on Friday assured the Accountability Court that his client would appear on next hearing in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of land of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Bahria Town's head Malik Riaz's counsel on Friday assured the Accountability Court that his client would appear on next hearing in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of land of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim Karachi.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a corruption case against Malik Riaz and others connected with the fake accounts scam.

During the course of proceeding, Riaz's lawyer appeared before the court and filed a request seeking one-day exemption from hearing to his client.

He assured the court that Malik Riaz would attend the proceeding in compliance.

After this, the court accepted the requested and granted exemption to accused Malik Riaz. The hearing was then adjourned till April 17.

The NAB had filed a reference against Malik Riaz and many others for illegal allotment of an amenity plot in Karachi's Clifton area where the Bahria Town built Pakistan's tallest building, Bahria Icon Tower. NAB also nominated his son-in-lawZain Malik as one of the suspects.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Malik Riaz Bagh April From Court

Recent Stories

Every 6 out of 10 'Agree' that washing their hands ..

4 minutes ago

Infinix Officially Announced S5 Pro, 40MP Pop-up S ..

24 minutes ago

Pentagon says successfully tested hypersonic missi ..

2 minutes ago

Five drugs pushers rounded up in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Railways to suspends 22 more trains o ..

2 minutes ago

Compulsory Corona Tests: Islamabad High Court orde ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.