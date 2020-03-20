Malik Riaz to appear before AC on April 17

Bahria Town's head Malik Riaz's counsel on Friday assured the Accountability Court that his client would appear on next hearing in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of land of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Bahria Town's head Malik Riaz's counsel on Friday assured the Accountability Court that his client would appear on next hearing in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of land of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim Karachi.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a corruption case against Malik Riaz and others connected with the fake accounts scam.

During the course of proceeding, Riaz's lawyer appeared before the court and filed a request seeking one-day exemption from hearing to his client.

He assured the court that Malik Riaz would attend the proceeding in compliance.

After this, the court accepted the requested and granted exemption to accused Malik Riaz. The hearing was then adjourned till April 17.

The NAB had filed a reference against Malik Riaz and many others for illegal allotment of an amenity plot in Karachi's Clifton area where the Bahria Town built Pakistan's tallest building, Bahria Icon Tower. NAB also nominated his son-in-lawZain Malik as one of the suspects.