Malik Saad Shaheed tournament concluded in Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Malik Saad Shaheed Tournament on Sunday came to an end at Kohat Sports Complex.

Under the patronage of Incharge Faqir Muhammad Awan, a number of sports contests involving clubs from Orakzai and Kohat districts were conducted in Kohat City.

Malik Iqbal, the president of the Chamber of Commerce Kohat, was invited as the chief guest on this particular occasion.

Other guests included general counselor Qasim Zubair, Saad Qureshi, Murtaza Hassan, Pir Alam Zeib, Chairman Voice of Kohat Youth, and Chairman of Voice of Kohat Malik Dilawar Khan Awan. On this occasion, the guests also presented trophies and prize shields to the players who placed first, second, and third.

