UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malik Saad's Death Anniversary Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Malik Saad's death anniversary observed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The 14th death anniversary of martyred Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, DIG Malik Saad Wednesday observed with honour at Ghulam Banda, Kohat.

DIG Kohat Region Tayab Hafeez Cheema, DPO Kohat Javed Iqbal, widow of Malik Muhammad Saad Khan shaheed, his son Malik Salim Khan and office bearers of Malik Muhammad Saad Khan Shaheed Trust laid floral wreaths on the grave of the Shaheed police officer and paid homage.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police paid a salute of honour to him.  Malik Saad embraced Shahadat in a targeted suicide attack in bazaar Dalgran in Qissa Khwani, Peshawar, while inspecting security arrangements for the 7th of Muharram, on January 27, 2007.

.

Related Topics

Suicide Attack Peshawar Police Martyrs Shaheed Kohat January Muharram

Recent Stories

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

10 minutes ago

PIA strikes out-of â€“court settlement for release ..

52 minutes ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

40 minutes ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

40 minutes ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

41 minutes ago

Khanpur canal desilting project to be launched on ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.