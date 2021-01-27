(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The 14th death anniversary of martyred Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, DIG Malik Saad Wednesday observed with honour at Ghulam Banda, Kohat.

DIG Kohat Region Tayab Hafeez Cheema, DPO Kohat Javed Iqbal, widow of Malik Muhammad Saad Khan shaheed, his son Malik Salim Khan and office bearers of Malik Muhammad Saad Khan Shaheed Trust laid floral wreaths on the grave of the Shaheed police officer and paid homage.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police paid a salute of honour to him. Malik Saad embraced Shahadat in a targeted suicide attack in bazaar Dalgran in Qissa Khwani, Peshawar, while inspecting security arrangements for the 7th of Muharram, on January 27, 2007.

