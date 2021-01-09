Malik Sarwar elected LBA president

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Malik Sarwar of the late Asma Jehangir Group clinched top slot of president of the Lahore Bar Association (LBA) in the elections for 2021-22, held here on Saturday.

According to the election board, he bagged 2,544 votes, after a tough contest, while his opponent Rao Sami of Hamid Khan-led Professional Group got 2,503 votes.

A total of 38 candidates were in the run for different slots. The balloting started at 9:00am and continued till 5pm with half an hour lunch break. Ahmad Saad was elected as general secretary after bagging 2,894 votes and Mudassar Butt remained winner with 2,760 votes on the seat of secretary.

For the seat of vice president, Rana Shahid Hussain was elected after receiving 2,410 votes. Rana KausarSulehri bagged victory on the seat of vice president (Model Town seat) with 2,112 votes and Irfan A Khichi remained successful on the seat of vice President (Cantt seat) with 2,617 votes.

Mian Farhat Saleem was elected as joint secretary with 2,546 votes. Rana Muhammad Akmal got the seat of finance secretary with 1,840 votes. On the seat of auditor, Hafiz Usman won with 2,115 votes.