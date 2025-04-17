Malik Shah Gorgaij Visits GDA Office, Emphasizes For Timely Completion Of Projects
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 11:13 PM
Member of the National Assembly from Gwadar-Keach, Malik Shah Gorgaij on Thursday paid a visit to the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) office and emphasized the need to accelerate public interest projects in the port city
The MNA met with GDA Director General Saifullah Khetran. During the meeting, the DG provided a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing development projects funded by the Federal and provincial governments.
Chief Engineer of GDA, Haji Syed Muhammad, also briefed the MNA on the initiatives being taken by the authority to improve Gwadar’s infrastructure and ensure public welfare, said a news release.
Haji Malik Shah Gorgaij expressed satisfaction with the development work and emphasized to identify new initiatives for potential funding and approval by the government.
The MNA was informed that, in response to the challenges faced by local residents, a comprehensive plan has been developed for drainage and infrastructure improvements in areas like TTC Colony, Bakhshi Colony, and Shambe Ismail.
The plan has been submitted to the Balochistan government for approval and funding, with a request for support from elected representatives to prioritize the necessary allocations.
Regarding uninterrupted water supply to the city, DG Khetran explained that GDA is currently managing water distribution, while the Public Health Engineering Department is responsible for maintaining distribution lines.
The water level in the Sawad Dam has significantly dropped. As an alternative, the Shadi Kor Dam is on standby, but due to the absence of an electricity connection at its pumping station, heavy-duty generators would be required and necessitating urgent funding for diesel fuel.
MNA Gorgaij underscored the strategic importance of Gwadar at both regional and international levels and highlighted the federal and provincial governments' special focus on the city.
He assured full cooperation in securing approvals and funding for ongoing and future development projects, pledging to play an active role in resolving related issues at all government levels.
