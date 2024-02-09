Malik Shakir Bashir Awan wins NA-87 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Candidate Malik Shakir Bashir Awan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-87 Khushab-I by securing 1,17,773 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Umer Aslam Khan, who bagged 108,308 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 55.39 percent.