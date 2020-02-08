UrduPoint.com
Malik Sohail appointed as Chairman Coordination Pakistan American Business Association (PABA)

Renowned leader of the business community Malik Sohail Hussain has been appointed as Chairman Coordination of Pakistan American Business Association (PABA) with an aim to bring business communities of both countries closer

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) Renowned leader of the business community Malik Sohail Hussain has been appointed as Chairman Coordination of Pakistan American Business Association (PABA) with an aim to bring business communities of both countries closer.Based in Washington, PABA is a business organization serving as an economic bridge between the United States of America and Pakistan since 1986.M.

Siddique Sheikh founder Chairman of PABA who is currently on a visit to Pakistan has been striving to bring trade associations of the two countries closer for mutual benefit.In this connection, he has visited many chambers of commerce and trade associations and met with top government officials.He has selected Malik Sohail to do the job in his absence and announced his appointment as Chairman Coordination PABA in a meeting held at Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce (GCCI).

