Malik Sohail appointed chairman PABA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Renowned leader of business community Malik Sohail Hussain has been appointed as Chairman Coordination of Pakistan American Business Association with an aim to bring business communities of both the countries closer.

Based in Washington, PABA is a business organization serving as an economic bridge between the United States of America and Pakistan since 1986, said PABA press release on Saturday.

M. Siddique Sheikh, founder Chairman of PABA, who is currently on a visit to Pakistan has been striving to bring trade associations of the two countries closer for mutual benefit.

In this connection, he had visited many chambers of commerce and trade associations and met top government officials.