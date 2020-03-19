Malik Sohni elected as president APAPTF unopposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Malik Sohni has been elected as president of All Pakistan Agricultural Produce Traders Federation (APAPTF) unopposed in the elections held in February 2020, said a notification issued by federation here Thursday.

According to an official notification, Malik Sohni has been elected as president while Mohammad Zahid Awan and Shakil Yousaf as senior vice presidents.

Other newly elected office bearers of APAPTF are included Chauhdery Mohammad Ramzan as vice president (Punjab), Haji Usman Ghani (VP president KP), Haji Badshah Gul (VP Sindh), Haji Rafu Gul (VP Baluchistan), Allah Baash Khan (general secretary), Chaudhery Aamir Hanif (deputy general secretary), Mohammad Azam Sabri (joint secretary), Meher Qaiser Mustafa (finance secretary), Hafiz Aziz-ur-Rehman (press secretary), Haji Khalid Nawaz as Central Office Secretary), Saddam Athar Khan (Information Secretary) and Ihsanullah Mohmand as deputy secretary respectively.

Meanwhile, the newly elected president APAPTF, Malik Sohni and other office bearers have expressed their resolve of raising their voice for the rights of the intermediatory agents and traders on all available fora and will not hesitate from rendering any kind of sacrifice.

The oath taking ceremony of the Federation would be held in Federal capital Islamabad soon wherein beside presidents, office bearers of fruit and vegetable markets, other traders and industrialists from across the country would be invited to attend.