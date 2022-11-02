Malik Tahseen Alvi takes charge as Chairman BoDs FESCO

Malik Muhammad Tahseen Alvi has taken over the charge as new chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BoDs).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Malik Muhammad Tahseen Alvi has taken over the charge as new chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BoDs).

Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed and other officers welcomed the new chairman.

Addressing the introduction meeting of the BoDs held at the FESCO headquarters, Chairman Malik Muhammad Tahseen Alvi said that the board would utilise all available resources to provide better facilities to its customers and staff. He said that provision of quality service to the consumers would be the top priority of the board so that a better image of FESCO could emerge.

Earlier, CEO FESCO Engr.

Bashir Ahmad gave a detailed briefing to the introductory meeting of the new BoD about the operation of the company and its scope and said that FESCO has a prominent position among all Distribution Companies (DISCOs) due to the tireless efforts of its officers and officials.

He said that FESCO jurisdiction consists of eight districts while its recovery is 100pc.

Board Directors Mahfouz Ahmed Bhatti, Engineer Muhammad Babar Ikram, Raja Ameer Hamza, Iftikhar Ahmed Ansari, Nouman Khalid, Muhammad Momin Javed, Rab Nawaz, Muhammad Humair Hayat Khan, Ali Ranjha, Mian Farrukh Iqbal, Muhammad Anwar Sheikh and Miss Lubna Osman were present in the meeting.