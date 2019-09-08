Malik urges Muslims to learn from supreme sacrifice of Karbala martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Former Interior Minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has urged the Muslims to learn from the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and martyrs of Karbala who sacrificed their lives for a greater cause but did not bow before tyrant Yazeed.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he appealed the Muslims across the world to raise their voices for their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who are suffering the ultimate calamities in the hands of Indian Forces.

Senator A. Rehman Malik paid rich tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, saying that in Karbala, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his 72 companions embraced martyrdom for glory of islam.

He said that today there was a "Karbala" like situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the Indian Prime Minister Narednra Modi was "Yazeed of today" who has besieged the oppressed people of Kashmir and have stopped their accesses to water, food and medicines.

He said that Muharram was the most important month in Islamic Calendar that reminds us of the supreme sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. "Karbala teaches all Muslims to render sacrifice rather to bow before a tyrant." Following the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) today it was the need of the hour that all Muslims across the world should raise their voices against PM Narendra Modi who has created Karbala like situation in Kashmir. "Let us promise that we will always fight against Yazeediat, oppression and evil," he added.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that he has returned from Belarus on last Saturday wherein he addressed a High-level Conference on Counter Terrorism under the theme "Countering terrorism through innovative approaches and the use of new and emerging technologies".

The Regional High-level Conference was organized by the United Nations Office of Counter- Terrorism together with Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). He posed a question about Kashmir but he was shocked that some of the participants who were parliamentarians from member States even did not know about the worst situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that very vocally he took up the illegal actions of PM Modi in Indian Occupied Kashmir adding that not only in the conference but also during his meeting with the Foreign Minister of Belarus, he injected the issue of Kashmir based on Human rights violations in both of his speeches, though the chairperson of the Conference was not comfortable with it.

In his speech, he informed the member states about the great role and sacrifices of Pakistan in "War on Terror".

He said that during his meeting with the National Security Advisor, the foreign minister Kazikistan, Beibut Atamkulov and also the USA Ambassador nominated for this conference who has been designated as the ambassador in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as well, he elaborated the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris by Indian Forces.

Senator Rehman Malik advised the government to adopt an offensive diplomatic policy to expose Modi's brutalities in Kashmir before the world as he is committing unprecedented war crimes there.

He pressed the government to ask the United Nation to make the Indian government accountable for the violation of 11 resolutions passed by its Security Council (UNSC) and worst kind of human rights violations since August 5th. It was right time to seek the world attentions towards the unprecedented brutalities committed against innocent Kashmiris in terms of mass murders, mass blinding through pelleting, enforced disappearances, tortures, rape, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech including the complete lock down of the daily life.

He said that the unprecedented brutalities violation of Human Rights and Genocide make Narendra Modi vulnerable to the Rome Statute of International Criminal Court.

Senator A. Rehman Malik warned Indian Prime Minister Narednra Modi saying that disappointment is always not pleasant like his moon mission miserably failed therefore instead of conquering the lifeless moon, you (Modi) should look into miseries of living oppressed Kashmiris on ground who are dying with food, water and medicine because of continuous curfew. How long PM Modi can cage Kashmiris in their homes to suppress their voice for freedom.

He advised the government to ask the United Nations and Red Crescent for deployment of peacekeeping missions on urgent basis as humanity is under great threat and danger in Kashmir. The government should immediately call in-camera joint session on Kashmir and formulate a common strategy to highlight Kashmir issue across the world adding that he will be penning a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard. Senator Rehman Malik asked the media to dedicate at least 20 minutes daily to highlight Indian Forces brutalities in Kashmir asking the government that the energy it is wasting on victimizing the opposition wherein he daily sees ministers speaking against opposition, utilize in highlighting Kashmir issue.